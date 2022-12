4 power substations on Washington state's electrical grid were attacked on Christmas This brings the total of reported attacks on the Northwest power grid to 10 since November. Attacks on substations in the Pacific Northwest have heightened concerns about grid vulnerabilities.

4 power substations on Washington state's electrical grid were attacked on Christmas

This brings the total of reported attacks on the Northwest power grid to 10 since November. Attacks on substations in the Pacific Northwest have heightened concerns about grid vulnerabilities.