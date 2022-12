Illinois will become the first state to do away with cash bail The Pre-trial Fairness Act is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package. Amid fierce Republican opposition and a pending lawsuit, Illinois prepares to implement the change on Jan. 1.

The Pre-trial Fairness Act is part of a sweeping criminal justice reform package. Amid fierce Republican opposition and a pending lawsuit, Illinois prepares to implement the change on Jan. 1.