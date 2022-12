Campaign to get people to try chicken feet used a fake photo of soccer star In a Facebook post, Egypt's National Nutrition Institute wanted people to switch to chicken feet as a low-cost alternative for protein by using a photoshopped image of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo.

