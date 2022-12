Lyrics from 'One by One,' written by Connie Converse, will stay with you We asked NPR Music's classical producer Tom Huizenga: Was there one lyric from 2022 that stayed with you all year? He chose a line from the song "One by One," recorded by Julia Bullock.

