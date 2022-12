Roughly 50 customers became stranded at a Walmart in Ontario, Canada After a weekend snowstorm created dangerous road conditions, employees entertained their guests by pulling games off the shelves, pumping up air mattresses and setting up a buffet with the deli food.

