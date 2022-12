A weather system known as an atmospheric river hits the West Coast National Weather Service senior forecaster Bob Oravec talks to NPR's A Martinez about a weather system that is pounding the West Coast with heavy rain, winds and snow.

Weather A weather system known as an atmospheric river hits the West Coast National Weather Service senior forecaster Bob Oravec talks to NPR's A Martinez about a weather system that is pounding the West Coast with heavy rain, winds and snow.