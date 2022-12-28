Millennials in Hollywood are making parents apologize on-screen

In this episode from June 2022, guest host B.A. Parker and Vox entertainment critic Emily St. James dive into a trend that was all over Hollywood: parents apologizing on-screen. From miniseries like Ms. Marvel to the indie darling Everything Everywhere All At Once, St. James calls the subgenre the "millennial parent apology fantasy." They get into how stories about parents and children confronting gaps in culture, generation and identity could pave the way for new perspectives about trauma and family.

This episode was originally produced by Janet Woojeong Lee and edited by Jessica Mendoza and Quinn O'Toole. Additional production support came from Alexis Williams.