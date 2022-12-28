Which economic indicator defined 2022?

As 2022 draws to a close, we're thinking about which single economic story captured the year. Was it growing interest rates? Increased credit card spending? Problems with the supply chain? Mixed signals in the labor market?

Today on Planet Money — in the spirit of family rivalry – Planet Money hosts Jeff Guo and Sarah Gonzalez are joined by Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong, hosts of our sibling podcast, The Indicator. The four hosts compete, Family Feud style, over which economic indicator defined the year.

