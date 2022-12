A look at where Iran demonstrations are headed after over 100 days of public protests NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Columbia Global Senior Advisor Kian Tajbakhsh about the protests in Iran, which have continued for more than 100 days.

Middle East A look at where Iran demonstrations are headed after over 100 days of public protests A look at where Iran demonstrations are headed after over 100 days of public protests Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Columbia Global Senior Advisor Kian Tajbakhsh about the protests in Iran, which have continued for more than 100 days. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor