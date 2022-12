How to throw the ultimate holiday cocktail party, according to director Paul Feig NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul Feig, the director of "Bridesmaids" and creator of "Freaks and Geeks," about his book "Cocktail Time!: The Ultimate Guide to Grown-Up Fun."

Author Interviews How to throw the ultimate holiday cocktail party, according to director Paul Feig How to throw the ultimate holiday cocktail party, according to director Paul Feig Listen · 8:15 8:15 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Paul Feig, the director of "Bridesmaids" and creator of "Freaks and Geeks," about his book "Cocktail Time!: The Ultimate Guide to Grown-Up Fun." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor