How musicians bring Americans together across party lines In a deeply divided America, few things bring people together across party lines. But some musicians believe they can bridge differences in ways others seem unable to.

Music News How musicians bring Americans together across party lines How musicians bring Americans together across party lines Audio will be available later today. In a deeply divided America, few things bring people together across party lines. But some musicians believe they can bridge differences in ways others seem unable to. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor