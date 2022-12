Why was Pakistani pop culture so big in 2022? 2022 saw a rise of Pakistani pop culture worldwide, punctuated by a Grammy win, Ms. Marvel and an ovation at Cannes.

Pop Culture Why was Pakistani pop culture so big in 2022? Why was Pakistani pop culture so big in 2022? Audio will be available later today. 2022 saw a rise of Pakistani pop culture worldwide, punctuated by a Grammy win, Ms. Marvel and an ovation at Cannes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor