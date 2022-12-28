Accessibility links
Octavia Butler's 'Kindred' Is Being Discovered By New Readers, And Viewers : 1A In the 1979 novel "Kindred," author Octavia Butler sent her main character – a Black woman – back to the antebellum south of the 1800s.

The sci-fi book is a modern classic – a cornerstone of afro-futurism that made waves in a genre dominated by white men. "Kindred" is still being discovered by new readers today – and by viewers. Branden Jacobs-Jenkins adapted "Kindred" into a new FX series of the same name on Hulu.

We speak with Jacobs-Jenkins about making the first on-screen adaptation of the late, and pioneering Octavia Butler's work and why it still resonates with readers, and now viewers, decades later.

Octavia Butler's 'Kindred' Is Being Discovered By New Readers, And Viewers

Executive Producer/Writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins attends the red carpet premiere of FX's "Kindred" at Avalon Hollywood.

Executive Producer/Writer Branden Jacobs-Jenkins attends the red carpet premiere of FX's "Kindred" at Avalon Hollywood.

Branden Jacobs-Jenkins adapted "Kindred" into a new FX series of the same name on Hulu. Jacobs-Jenkins is a talented writer in his own right, having received the 2014 Obie Award for Best New American Play for "Appropriate" and "An Octoroon."

He's also a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for Drama, and was the recipient of a MacArthur "Genius Grant." His previous TV production credits include the 2019 HBO series "Watchmen" and the Prime Video sci-fi series "Outer Range."

We speak with Jacobs-Jenkins about making the first on-screen adaptation of the late, and pioneering Octavia Butler's work and why it still resonates with readers, and now viewers, decades later.

