The U.S. will require travelers from China to take COVID tests The U.S. will require travelers from China to take COVID tests from Jan. 5. CDC officials have also expressed concerns about new variants originating from China, which is experiencing a surge.

Health The U.S. will require travelers from China to take COVID tests The U.S. will require travelers from China to take COVID tests Audio will be available later today. The U.S. will require travelers from China to take COVID tests from Jan. 5. CDC officials have also expressed concerns about new variants originating from China, which is experiencing a surge. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor