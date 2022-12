Remembering cello player Abdul Wadud, and other jazz greats who died in 2022 Wadud, saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, organist Joey DeFrancesco, trombonist Grachan Moncur III, trumpeter Jaimie Branch and saxophonist Ronnie Cuber are among the notable musicians who died in 2022.

Obituaries Remembering cello player Abdul Wadud, and other jazz greats who died in 2022 Remembering cello player Abdul Wadud, and other jazz greats who died in 2022 Listen · 8:05 8:05 Wadud, saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, organist Joey DeFrancesco, trombonist Grachan Moncur III, trumpeter Jaimie Branch and saxophonist Ronnie Cuber are among the notable musicians who died in 2022. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor