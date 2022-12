Morning news brief N.Y. Rep.-elect George Santos is being investigated for lying about his past. Ukrainians prepare for a renewed offensive by Russian forces. A new far-right government is sworn in Thursday in Israel.

Politics Morning news brief Morning news brief Listen · 10:48 10:48 N.Y. Rep.-elect George Santos is being investigated for lying about his past. Ukrainians prepare for a renewed offensive by Russian forces. A new far-right government is sworn in Thursday in Israel. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor