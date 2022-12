The nation's electrical grids were tested over the last week. Did they pass? The recent winter storm could have created another disaster: massive power outages. But luck and planning kept the electricity flowing — for the most part.

National The nation's electrical grids were tested over the last week. Did they pass? The nation's electrical grids were tested over the last week. Did they pass? Listen · 4:45 4:45 The recent winter storm could have created another disaster: massive power outages. But luck and planning kept the electricity flowing — for the most part. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor