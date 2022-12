Russia is finishing the year with continued strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid Lights flickered or went out in some Ukrainian cities Thursday. More than 300 days into the war, airstrikes and power outages have become part of life. Where do things stand as the year winds down?

Russia is finishing the year with continued strikes on Ukraine's electrical grid

Lights flickered or went out in some Ukrainian cities Thursday. More than 300 days into the war, airstrikes and power outages have become part of life. Where do things stand as the year winds down?