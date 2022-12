Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop The burglars did break in, but not where they had planned. Security cameras show they accidently targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business, which was next door to the medical marijuana shop.

National Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop Burglars in California missed their target: a medical marijuana shop Audio will be available later today. The burglars did break in, but not where they had planned. Security cameras show they accidently targeted the cloth diaper cleaning business, which was next door to the medical marijuana shop. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor