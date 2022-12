Have you made your New Year's climate resolution yet? Many people are focusing on how to reduce their carbon footprint for next year — such as taking one less flight or eating less meat. We have advice on how to set climate resolutions for 2023.

Climate Have you made your New Year's climate resolution yet? Have you made your New Year's climate resolution yet? Audio will be available later today. Many people are focusing on how to reduce their carbon footprint for next year — such as taking one less flight or eating less meat. We have advice on how to set climate resolutions for 2023. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor