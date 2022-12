How record snowfall could soften the 2023 drought season NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Andrew Schwartz of the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab about how record snowfall in western states could mean a less drought-ridden 2023.

Weather How record snowfall could soften the 2023 drought season How record snowfall could soften the 2023 drought season Listen · 3:47 3:47 NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Andrew Schwartz of the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab about how record snowfall in western states could mean a less drought-ridden 2023. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor