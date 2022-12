Rep.-elect George Santos faces growing anger from New York voters Rep.-elect George Santos faces growing investigations by state and local prosecutors and anger from New York voters. Santos has admitted to misleading the public about much of his life story.

Elections Rep.-elect George Santos faces growing anger from New York voters Rep.-elect George Santos faces growing anger from New York voters Audio will be available later today. Rep.-elect George Santos faces growing investigations by state and local prosecutors and anger from New York voters. Santos has admitted to misleading the public about much of his life story. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor