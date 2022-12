Artificial Intelligence is having a moment The power of AI has been on full display on social media, with ChatGPT and Lensa going viral. As AI becomes more mainstream, concerns about misinformation, privacy and bias are becoming louder.

Technology Artificial Intelligence is having a moment Artificial Intelligence is having a moment Audio will be available later today. The power of AI has been on full display on social media, with ChatGPT and Lensa going viral. As AI becomes more mainstream, concerns about misinformation, privacy and bias are becoming louder. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor