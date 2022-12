Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé has died at the age of 82 NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer writer Andrew Downie about legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento — known around the world as Pelé. He'd been battling complications from colon cancer.

Obituaries Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé has died at the age of 82 Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé has died at the age of 82 Listen · 4:46 4:46 NPR's A Martinez speaks with soccer writer Andrew Downie about legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento — known around the world as Pelé. He'd been battling complications from colon cancer. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor