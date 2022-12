China grapples with COVID surge that may be the worst since the pandemic began NPR's A Martinez talks to Associated Press reporter Dake Kang, who's been visiting emergency rooms in China, about the impact of the latest wave of COVID-19 infections.

Asia China grapples with COVID surge that may be the worst since the pandemic began China grapples with COVID surge that may be the worst since the pandemic began Listen · 4:00 4:00 NPR's A Martinez talks to Associated Press reporter Dake Kang, who's been visiting emergency rooms in China, about the impact of the latest wave of COVID-19 infections. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor