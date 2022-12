Constituents sound off about Rep.-elect Santos, who is under investigation George Santos, the GOP representative-elect of New York's 3rd Congressional District, has admitted he lied about his background and is now under investigation. He's slated to be sworn in next week.

Politics Constituents sound off about Rep.-elect Santos, who is under investigation Constituents sound off about Rep.-elect Santos, who is under investigation Listen · 3:00 3:00 George Santos, the GOP representative-elect of New York's 3rd Congressional District, has admitted he lied about his background and is now under investigation. He's slated to be sworn in next week. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor