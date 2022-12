Myanmar court again finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption NPR's A Martinez talks to Derek Mitchell of the National Democratic Institute, about a court in Myanmar finding ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption.

Asia Myanmar court again finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption Myanmar court again finds Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption NPR's A Martinez talks to Derek Mitchell of the National Democratic Institute, about a court in Myanmar finding ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi guilty of corruption.