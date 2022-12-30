Best Of: The 1A Record Club: 'Spiceworld' And The Evolution Of The Girl Group

It's been 25 years since the release of The Spice Girls' second album, "Spiceworld." The record, released on November 1, 1997, went five times platinum and included the hits "Spice Up Your Life" and "Stop."

A few months later, the band went on adventures around London in their chunky platform boots for the companion feature film of the same name. The film follows the group as they prepare for one of their concerts and reflect on their lives before fame and success. They also talk about the motto that they made world-famous - Girl Power.

An anniversary edition of "Spice World" is out now that includes remixes and live versions of the original tracks.

The Spice Girls are the best-selling girl group of all time and have fans in some of today's biggest stars including singer Adele and actress Emma Stone.

But before the Spice Girls, there were many others. From The Andrew Sisters to The Supremes, we can trace the evolution of the girl group throughout music's history. And others followed them to the top of the charts, including Destiny's Child, Little Mix, and Fifth Harmony.

A quarter-century after its release, the 1A Record Club takes a look at the influence of "Spiceworld" and the cultural phenomenon of girl groups.

Culture writer and author Maria Sherman and The New York Times' Jennifer Harlan join us for the conversation.

