#2305: Give Us Your Tired, Your Poor, Your 1987 Ford Escorts : The Best of Car Talk Paul is a Brit who just married a nice American woman and he called us because his car is being shipped over here from Portugal. Sounds very 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous', no? Turns out that the car is an '87 Ford Escort. Will Click and Clack recommend a burial at sea? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2305: Give Us Your Tired, Your Poor, Your 1987 Ford Escorts #2305: Give Us Your Tired, Your Poor, Your 1987 Ford Escorts Listen · 31:57 31:57 Paul is a Brit who just married a nice American woman and he called us because his car is being shipped over here from Portugal. Sounds very 'Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous', no? Turns out that the car is an '87 Ford Escort. Will Click and Clack recommend a burial at sea? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor