What have we learned from former President Trump's tax returns? NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tax Policy Center senior fellow Steven Rosenthal about what we learned from former President Donald Trump's tax returns released on Friday.

National What have we learned from former President Trump's tax returns? What have we learned from former President Trump's tax returns? Listen · 5:56 5:56 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Tax Policy Center senior fellow Steven Rosenthal about what we learned from former President Donald Trump's tax returns released on Friday. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor