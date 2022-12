A look back at the life of punk style icon Vivienne Westwood Vivienne Westwood, iconic fashion designer, died Thursday at age 81. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ian Kelly, the co-author of Vivienne Westwood's memoir, about her life and legacy.

Obituaries A look back at the life of punk style icon Vivienne Westwood A look back at the life of punk style icon Vivienne Westwood Listen · 4:46 4:46 Vivienne Westwood, iconic fashion designer, died Thursday at age 81. NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Ian Kelly, the co-author of Vivienne Westwood's memoir, about her life and legacy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor