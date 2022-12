Encore: Rising interest rates plunge the housing market into a deep freeze With interest rates creeping up month after month, many buyers and sellers have put their plans on hold, and that's plunged the housing market into a deep freeze.

Economy Encore: Rising interest rates plunge the housing market into a deep freeze Encore: Rising interest rates plunge the housing market into a deep freeze Listen · 3:21 3:21 With interest rates creeping up month after month, many buyers and sellers have put their plans on hold, and that's plunged the housing market into a deep freeze. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor