Brazil's President-elect Luis Inácio Lula da Silva's remarkable comeback Luis Inácio Lula da Silva was in prison for corruption in 2019, but Brazil's former President will be sworn in as the country's new leader Sunday. It's a remarkable comeback for the politician.

