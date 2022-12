Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI has died. He was 95. Born Joseph Ratzinger in Bavaria, he oversaw a church in crisis and then became the first pontiff to step down since the 15th century.

Religion Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95 Listen · 3:39 3:39 Pope-emeritus Benedict XVI has died. He was 95. Born Joseph Ratzinger in Bavaria, he oversaw a church in crisis and then became the first pontiff to step down since the 15th century. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor