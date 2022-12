U.S. responds cautiously to Netanyahu's return as Israel's prime minister President Biden says he looks forward to working with re-elected Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite nationalists in his government that have many concerned, including Palestinians.

