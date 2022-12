Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming It was once cutting edge to get DVDs in the mail for a low monthly subscription. Then came the fragmented world of streaming. But what about the last holdouts who are all about the disc?

Business Why one NPR correspondent finally ditched DVDs for streaming It was once cutting edge to get DVDs in the mail for a low monthly subscription. Then came the fragmented world of streaming. But what about the last holdouts who are all about the disc? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor