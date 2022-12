Singer-songwriter Judith Owen on her new album of jazz classics NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with New Orleans-based singer Judith Owen about her newest album, "Come On & Get It."

Music Singer-songwriter Judith Owen on her new album of jazz classics NPR's Alina Selyukh speaks with New Orleans-based singer Judith Owen about her newest album, "Come On & Get It." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor