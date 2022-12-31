Accessibility links
PHOTOS: Countries across the world ring in the new year From Sydney to Bangkok, time zones across the world have already entered 2023.

World

Cities across the world ring in the new year

The year 2022 is turning to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people.

And some of the last people to celebrate the new year reside in the islands of Niue and American Samoa, which lie southwest of the Kiribati Islands but on the other side of the international date line.

Here's a look at how people are celebrating the New Year in various countries.

Australia

Enlarge this image

Fireworks can be seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia. Roni Bintang/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Fireworks can be seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.

Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Japan

Enlarge this image

People try to cross the street shortly before midnight for New Year's celebrations in the Shibuya area of Tokyo. Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

People try to cross the street shortly before midnight for New Year's celebrations in the Shibuya area of Tokyo.

Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

Philippines

Enlarge this image

Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines. Ezra Acayan/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines.

Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

India

Enlarge this image

People celebrate at the sea promenade in Mumbai, India. Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

People celebrate at the sea promenade in Mumbai, India.

Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

Indonesia

Enlarge this image

Revelers celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia. Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images

Revelers celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images

Thailand

Enlarge this image

Fireworks explode over the King Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand. Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images

Fireworks explode over the King Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.

Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images