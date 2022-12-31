Cities across the world ring in the new year

The year 2022 is turning to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people.
And some of the last people to celebrate the new year reside in the islands of Niue and American Samoa, which lie southwest of the Kiribati Islands but on the other side of the international date line.
Here's a look at how people are celebrating the New Year in various countries.
Australia
Roni Bintang/Getty Images
toggle caption
Fireworks can be seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.
Roni Bintang/Getty Images
hide caption
Fireworks can be seen over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Sydney, Australia.
Roni Bintang/Getty Images
Japan
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
People try to cross the street shortly before midnight for New Year's celebrations in the Shibuya area of Tokyo.
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
People try to cross the street shortly before midnight for New Year's celebrations in the Shibuya area of Tokyo.
Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images
Philippines
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
toggle caption
Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
hide caption
Fireworks explode over buildings during New Year's celebrations in Manila, Philippines.
Ezra Acayan/Getty Images
India
Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
People celebrate at the sea promenade in Mumbai, India.
Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
People celebrate at the sea promenade in Mumbai, India.
Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images
Indonesia
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
toggle caption
Revelers celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
hide caption
Revelers celebrate the New Year at the Selamat Datang Monument at the Hotel Indonesia roundabout in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images
Thailand
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
toggle caption
Fireworks explode over the King Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images
hide caption
Fireworks explode over the King Taksin Bridge in Bangkok, Thailand.
Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images