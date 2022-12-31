Cities across the world ring in the new year

The year 2022 is turning to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people.

And some of the last people to celebrate the new year reside in the islands of Niue and American Samoa, which lie southwest of the Kiribati Islands but on the other side of the international date line.

Here's a look at how people are celebrating the New Year in various countries.

Australia

Enlarge this image toggle caption Roni Bintang/Getty Images Roni Bintang/Getty Images

Japan

Enlarge this image toggle caption Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images Richard A. Brooks/AFP via Getty Images

Philippines

Enlarge this image toggle caption Ezra Acayan/Getty Images Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

India

Enlarge this image toggle caption Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images Punit Paranjpe/AFP via Getty Images

Indonesia

Enlarge this image toggle caption Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images Adek Berry/AFP via Getty Images

Thailand