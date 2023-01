Brazil plans 'Lulapalooza' as Luis Inácio Lula da Silva is sworn in as president Luis Inácio Lula da Silva will be sworn in as Brazil's new leader — just three years after being released from prison on corruption charges and 12 years after his first two terms as president.

