In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China For decades, Taiwan residents have accepted Washington's deliberately ambiguous stance towards the island. But Chinese aggression is causing people there to demand stronger security commitments.

Asia In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China In Taiwan, an activist's release from prison has sparked debate on how to deter China Audio will be available later today. For decades, Taiwan residents have accepted Washington's deliberately ambiguous stance towards the island. But Chinese aggression is causing people there to demand stronger security commitments. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor