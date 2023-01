In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year Life around the world is returning to pre-pandemic normal this winter. In the Philippines, people are looking forward to the new year with hope that they will stay healthy and happy.

Asia In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year Audio will be available later today. Life around the world is returning to pre-pandemic normal this winter. In the Philippines, people are looking forward to the new year with hope that they will stay healthy and happy. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor