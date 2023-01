A 65-year-old college student shares wisdom on reinventing oneself As the new year begins, a 65-year-old college student offers advice on reinventing yourself.

Education A 65-year-old college student shares wisdom on reinventing oneself A 65-year-old college student shares wisdom on reinventing oneself Listen · 6:12 6:12 As the new year begins, a 65-year-old college student offers advice on reinventing yourself. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor