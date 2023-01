How to actually keep your New Year's resolutions The start of a new year often means one thing: New Year's resolutions. But what's the best way to make sure you actually follow them? Life Kit has some tips.

Health How to actually keep your New Year's resolutions How to actually keep your New Year's resolutions Listen · 6:15 6:15 The start of a new year often means one thing: New Year's resolutions. But what's the best way to make sure you actually follow them? Life Kit has some tips. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor