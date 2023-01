What we can expect from the economy in 2023 What can we expect from the economy in 2023? NPR's Rob Schmitz puts the question to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution.

Economy What we can expect from the economy in 2023 What we can expect from the economy in 2023 Listen · 3:53 3:53 What can we expect from the economy in 2023? NPR's Rob Schmitz puts the question to David Wessel, director of the Hutchins Center at the Brookings Institution. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor