A West Virginia woman recovered her lost wallet after 54 years

Losing your wallet can be a real pain - canceling credit cards, replacing a driver's license. And if you get it back, you're lucky. So it's almost unbelievable when a woman in West Virginia recovered hers 54 years later. Sharon Day dropped her wallet at a high school dance in 1968. Construction crews renovating the building found it and returned it, Social Security card included.

