Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican Ahead of a funeral on Thursday, mourners are paying respects to the late Pope Benedict, whose remains are on public display at the Vatican.

Religion Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican Retired Pope Benedict XVI's body begins lying in state at the Vatican Listen · 3:09 3:09 Ahead of a funeral on Thursday, mourners are paying respects to the late Pope Benedict, whose remains are on public display at the Vatican. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor