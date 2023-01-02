Accessibility links
The Science Of Sticking With It : 1A We live a lot of our lives on autopilot, moving through daily routines, obligations, or habits.

But with a new year comes a new opportunity to pause, reset, and make a change.

Once we decide what changes, or resolutions we want to make in the new year, how do we stick with them?

We discuss our habits and how we can be successful at sticking to those New Year's resolutions.

1A

Listen · 31:02
  • Download
A view of the crowd in Times Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 in New York City. John Lamparski/Getty Images for dick clark prod hide caption

John Lamparski/Getty Images for dick clark prod

A view of the crowd in Times Square during Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2023 in New York City.

John Lamparski/Getty Images for dick clark prod

We live a lot of our lives on autopilot, moving through daily routines, obligations, or habits. According to research by psychologist Wendy Wood, about 43 percent of our day is spent doing actions that are unconscious.

But with a new year comes a new opportunity to pause, reset, and make a change.

Once we decide what changes, or resolutions we want to make in the new year, how do we stick with them? By changing our habits for the long term, can we change ourselves?

University of Texas professor and co-host of "Two Guys On Your Head" podcast Bob Duke and University of Southern California professor and author of "Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick" Wendy Wood join us for the conversation.

