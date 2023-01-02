The Science Of Sticking With It

We live a lot of our lives on autopilot, moving through daily routines, obligations, or habits. According to research by psychologist Wendy Wood, about 43 percent of our day is spent doing actions that are unconscious.

But with a new year comes a new opportunity to pause, reset, and make a change.

Once we decide what changes, or resolutions we want to make in the new year, how do we stick with them? By changing our habits for the long term, can we change ourselves?

University of Texas professor and co-host of "Two Guys On Your Head" podcast Bob Duke and University of Southern California professor and author of "Good Habits, Bad Habits: The Science of Making Positive Changes That Stick" Wendy Wood join us for the conversation.

