Some Uzbeks are speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine The war in Ukraine is a sensitive topic in Uzbekistan. The government says it's neutral and reporting on state-controlled media is minimal, but people are gradually being allowed to vent against Putin

Asia Some Uzbeks are speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine Some Uzbeks are speaking out about Russia's war in Ukraine Listen · 5:40 5:40 The war in Ukraine is a sensitive topic in Uzbekistan. The government says it's neutral and reporting on state-controlled media is minimal, but people are gradually being allowed to vent against Putin Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor