Russian air attacks continue to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure Russia and Ukraine are both claiming Russian casualties following a missile attack on the occupied Donetsk region. The attack came as Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Europe Russian air attacks continue to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure Russian air attacks continue to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure 4:46 Russia and Ukraine are both claiming Russian casualties following a missile attack on the occupied Donetsk region. The attack came as Russian forces targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor