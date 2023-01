Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffers a cardiac arrest during Monday's game The league postponed the game after Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter. The incident left fellow players and millions of TV viewers stunned and prompted an outpouring of support.

Sports Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffers a cardiac arrest during Monday's game Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin suffers a cardiac arrest during Monday's game Listen · 3:49 3:49 The league postponed the game after Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter. The incident left fellow players and millions of TV viewers stunned and prompted an outpouring of support. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor